Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 162,438 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 162,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 50.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.