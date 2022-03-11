Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.98% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $1,627,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $70.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

