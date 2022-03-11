Jared Isaacman Purchases 120,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

