JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.11 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. 1,758,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,727,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. JD.com has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $94.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JD.com by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

