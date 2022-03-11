JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.11 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. 1,758,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,727,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. JD.com has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $94.40.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
