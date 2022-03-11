Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Shares of FRT opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

