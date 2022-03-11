Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXTA. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

