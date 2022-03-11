Jerome Leon Bruckheimer Purchases 101,215 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.