Jerome Leon Bruckheimer Purchases 101,215 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $32.87.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.
Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.