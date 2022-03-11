JMP Securities Cuts Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $31.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 628,494 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 847,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 180,009 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

