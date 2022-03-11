Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of JOUT opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market cap of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.