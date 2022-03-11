JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($38.59) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($38.59) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.47 ($39.64).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €19.98 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.25. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($46.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

