JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,550 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) target price on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,217.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,349.51. The company has a market capitalization of £29.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.53.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

