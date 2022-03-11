JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 601

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 598 ($7.84) to GBX 601 ($7.87) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 750 ($9.83) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 708.44 ($9.28).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.56) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 667.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 661.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.