JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price to $18.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 110.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BBIO opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $244,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

