JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Raised by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 6.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $44,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000.
Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.
