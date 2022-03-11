Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.21. The firm has a market cap of £888.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

