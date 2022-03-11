Kadant Inc. (KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 11th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kadant has raised its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI opened at $199.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.40. Kadant has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kadant by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.