Kalmar Achieves Market Cap of $7.21 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004398 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $169,288.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.82 or 0.06592761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,661.21 or 0.99765967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041977 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,286 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.