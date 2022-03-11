Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 12.5%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 264,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 68,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

