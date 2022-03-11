Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

