Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

