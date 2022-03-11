KeyCorp Increases Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $12.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarVal Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Berry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

