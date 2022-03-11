Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,071,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,598. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

