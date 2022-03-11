Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO David M. Kelly Sells 417 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kforce stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

