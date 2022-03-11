Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $251.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.85 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $235.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,186,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. 26,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

