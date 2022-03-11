Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $147,366,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 130,166 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

