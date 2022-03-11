Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 322,152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

KRG stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

