KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.15

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $14.41. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 39,269 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

