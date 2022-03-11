Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €15.50 by Warburg Research

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.96 ($14.08).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR KCO opened at €12.00 ($13.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a one year high of €13.49 ($14.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.86 and its 200-day moving average is €10.84.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.