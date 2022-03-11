Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.23. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 188,631 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

