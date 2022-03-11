Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

Shares of KFY opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

