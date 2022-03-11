Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 92.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 99,413 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

