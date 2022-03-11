Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,317 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

