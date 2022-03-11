Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,078,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.09.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.