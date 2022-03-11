Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.