Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.16, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

