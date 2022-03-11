Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,513 shares of company stock valued at $54,160,971. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.