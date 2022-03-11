Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 934,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 420.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

