Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of JAKKS Pacific worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $203,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JAKK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 160,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $106,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

