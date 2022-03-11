Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

IYG stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $166.22 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day moving average is $192.99.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

