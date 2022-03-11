Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.29 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.