Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

