Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,051 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

