Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 739 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

IMCG stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

