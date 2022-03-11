Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

KRA opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. Kraton has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after buying an additional 34,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kraton by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

