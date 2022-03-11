Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 353,192 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

