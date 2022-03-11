Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 1,020,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 383,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 482.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

