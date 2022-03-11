Kronos Bio’s (KRON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $400.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

