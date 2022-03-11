Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Issues Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

