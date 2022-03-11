K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.65 ($17.01) and traded as high as €24.10 ($26.20). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.14 ($24.07), with a volume of 2,732,970 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

