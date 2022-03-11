K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.65 ($17.01) and traded as high as €24.10 ($26.20). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.14 ($24.07), with a volume of 2,732,970 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.73.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)
