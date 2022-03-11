Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $132.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

KRUS stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $49.53. 32,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $481.04 million, a PE ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

